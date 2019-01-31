Solly Msimanga officially resigns as Tshwane mayor

Solly Msimanga officially resigned as mayor of Tshwane on Thursday.

This comes after he announced earlier in January that he would resign to focus on his campaign as the DA’s Gauteng premier candidate.

His resignation, which was formally made in writing to speaker Katlego Mathebe, will take effect on February 11. This gives the DA less than two weeks to finalise its mayoral candidate and get its coalition partners and the EFF on board with its choice.

His resignation will open up a position in council, which means the mayoral candidate can either be from the current Tshwane caucus or be brought in, sworn in as councilor and possibly made mayor if all the players come to the table.

The DA currently governs the municipality with a minority coalition government and is dependent on the EFF or ANC to vote in support of it to pass items and decisions.

The position could end in a stalemate if the parties do not agree on the candidate, or if the EFF refuses to vote with the DA and its coalition partners.

The DA’s federal executive will meet this weekend to finalise a candidate, after four were interviewed by a selection panel.

Mathebe; MMC for finance Mare-Lise Fourie; MMC for economic development and spatial planning Randall Williams; and MP Stevens Mokgalapa were interviewed.

