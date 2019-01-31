SABC halts retrenchments as it embarks on a skills audit

The SABC announced on Thursday that it has decided not to renew its notice to to retrench more than 2,000 permanent staff and freelancers.

However, the broadcaster, which remains in a financial bind, says it will soon embark on a comprehensive skills audit that will provide it “fit-for-purpose structure”. Thursday’s announcement follows a previous suspension of the process.

The broadcaster has been unable to pay all its creditors and warned in November that it would be unable to pay salaries by February, unless a R3bn guarantee is secured from the government.

“The SABC announced that today, 31 January 2019, marks the expiry of the notice of the consultation process between the SABC and organised labour, as prescribed in terms of section 189 of the Labour Relations Act (LRA),” SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said in statement. “In the interest of the SABC, its employees, key stakeholders and the SA public at large, the SABC has decided not to renew the notice to invoke [the section].”

She said this followed engagements with various stakeholders, including the parliamentary portfolio committee on communications, organised labour and the broadcaster’s employees.

Momodu said all stakeholders acknowledge the need to review the increase in costs, including the compensation bill, hence the need to conduct a thorough skills audit.

“The outcome will provide the SABC with a fit-for-purpose structure, with clearly defined span of control, appropriate layers of management and appropriate skills and competencies for roles. This will ensure that the SABC meets its strategic objective of operating optimally and competitively in a digitised environment,” she said.

The SABC sunk into a deeper crisis late in 2018 following the resignation of four directors, which left the broadcaster’s board without the quorum required to make decisions. Their resignations came in the wake of a scathing letter by communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to the board in which she accused the non-executive directors of not acting in the best interest of the public broadcaster as they pressed on with retrenchments.