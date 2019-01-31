Magistrate throws book at ‘serial Ponzi schemers’

Two “serial ponzi schemers”, who took R64m from more than 3,000 “investors” in less then two years were each sentenced to an effective 15 years in jail on Thursday.

Fakazile Mazibuko and Wilson Gazu, both 55, operated their Trade for Life scheme in northern KwaZulu-Natal, encouraging those they knew in the Newcastle and Ladysmith communities, including pensioners, teachers and police officers, to participate in their “get rich quick” plan.

They had previously been involved in another illegal scheme, Travel Venture International (TVI). When that folded they had been too accustomed to the flashy lifestyle, Durban commercial crime court magistrate Christobelle Mazibuko heard during evidence.

State advocate Andre Carlitz said in his argument that the two, who he dubbed “serial ponzi schemers” were “morally corrupt and greedy beyond comprehension”.

Mazibuko, he said, had bought two expensive Mercedes Benz’s in one month and had ordered personalised number plates for both. She had also spent thousands of rand on furniture and clothing and had even given her ex-husband more than R1m.

The Trade for Life Scheme was discovered during investigations into TVI by the Reserve Bank. Forensic accountant Eckhard Volker’s investigation revealed more than 6,024 deposits into various bank accounts from January 2011 to November 2012. This was on the promise that the money would be invested offshore with returns of 40% a month.