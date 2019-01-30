Minister: carrot and stick approach needed for employment equity

Labour minister Mildred Oliphant believes the introduction of a carrot and stick approach will improve compliance by business with the Employment Equity Act and expedite the pace of transformation in the labour market.

This approach is embodied in the proposed amendments to the act and its regulations, which were released for public comment in September last year.

The proposed amendments will empower the labour minister to set sector-specific numerical targets for employment equity after consultation with the sectoral stakeholders, and on the advice of the Commission for Employment Equity. There is also a proposal that an Employment Equity Act employment equity certificate be a prerequisite to access state contracts.

Replying to a question in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) by ANC MP by Moses Mhlanga, Oliphant said that the pace of transformation of the workplace has been too slow

“Even after 24 years of democracy and 20 years of the Employment Equity Act, it has become evident that the pace of the attainment of the democratic values of human dignity, equality and freedom has been at a snail’s pace,” she said.

Oliphant referred to the findings of the 2017-2018 Commission of Employment Equity Annual Report that black people and women only accounted for 32.3% and 22.9%, respectively, of all top executive decision-making positions of the labour market. At senior management level, black people accounted for 43.9% and women for just 33.8%.

“Although there is some progress noticed at the professionally qualified middle-management level, where black people constituted 63.5% and women 46.6% of all positions at this level, these groups seem to have reached a glass ceiling and have not been able to progress or advance to the two upper echelons of organisations across economic sectors,” Oliphant said.