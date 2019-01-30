Bosasa bosses made a pact ‘not to rat on each other’

Former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder testified at the state-capture inquiry on Wednesday that executives in the facilities company made a pact not to reveal any wrongdoings.

He said Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson told his staff “not to worry” because he had access to influencers in the government.

Present at that meeting were Van Tonder‚ then COO Angelo Agrizzi‚ Watson, and relatives named as “Ronnie” and “Valence”.

“It was agreed that there was a pact formed and everybody should abide by the rules of this pact in terms of not speaking to anybody about the wrongdoings in which we were implicated in the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report‚” Van Tonder said.

“[Watson] told us that he had everything under control. He basically said he had access to the highest levels within the Hawks and the [National Prosecuting Authority] and therefore he said not to worry.”

After the SIU's report was released‚ Van Tonder said he was given various tasks. “These included‚ but were not limited to‚ attending to concerns raised by banks and auditors, and to be vigilant of any potential incriminating documents‚ including invoices‚ that I might come across.”

These included invoices for houses built for former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti and CFO Patrick Gillingham.

He said the properties for Mti and Gillingham were accounted for in the books of Bosasa as if they were expenses or capital expenses for the company itself. They were also reflected to Sars in this way.

Van Tonder also alleged that Bosasa purchased a new VW Polo for Gillingham’s daughter. “As far as I understand, it was to get favour with Gillingham.”

His testimony continues.