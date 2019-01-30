The inquiry into the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi has called former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi to give evidence before it. The inquiry‚ headed by retired judge Yvonne Mokgoro‚ heard from evidence-leader, advocate Nazreen Bawa, that it had received Agrizzi’s affidavit lodged at the Zondo commission into state capture.

“Mr Agrizzi ... has been provided with a letter‚ which was hand-delivered to him‚ that gives him an indication that he is being requested to provide evidence before this inquiry‚” she said.

In Agrizzi’s testimony to the Zondo commission‚ he claimed that Jiba and Mrwebi received cash payments from Bosasa in exchange for information. He alleged that Jiba had received R100‚000 and Mrwebi R10‚000. He also submitted as evidence confidential NPA documents he claimed Bosasa had received from Jiba.

The pair have both publicly denied the accusations and have written to the Zondo commission to have their side of the story heard.

The Mokgoro commission is also expected to hear evidence from another witness who made reference to the NPA at the Zondo commission. Bawa said advocate Mahlodi Muofhe‚ a former special adviser in the department of mineral resources‚ had also asked to give testimony at the Mokgoro inquiry.

Muofhe testified last year that former president Jacob Zuma wanted to protect Jiba from prosecution.

Meanwhile‚ the inquiry into the fitness of Jiba and Mrwebi to hold office heard testimony from director of public prosecutions in the North Gauteng division‚ advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi‚ who said he‚ too‚ had been shocked by Mrwebi’s decision to withdraw charges against former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

He said he had been forced to provisionally withdraw the charges against Mdluli in December 2011‚ even though there had been no basis for the withdrawal. Mzinyanthi told the inquiry that since the withdrawal of the case he had not discussed the Mdluli matter with Mrwebi.

He further detailed how an effort to declassify information by the police had stalled the investigation into fraud against Mdluli. “There’s an ongoing difficulty around the certain declassification of documents.”