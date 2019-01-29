National

Zondo dismisses Gupta bid to cross-examine Trevor Manuel

Buoyed by the state’s withdrawal of charges against Duduzane Zuma, the Gupta family had tried again

29 January 2019 - 11:47 Staff Writer and Karyn Maughan
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo outlines progress in the commission of inquiry into state capture involving the Gupta family and their associates, in Johannesburg, May 24 2018. Former president Jacob Zuma set up the inquiry after being forced to do so by the courts. Picture: ALON SKUY
The chair of the state capture commission of inquiry, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has dismissed an application by the Gupta family to cross-examine former finance minister Trevor Manuel. 

Lawyers for the family applied for the right to cross-examine Manuel about his upcoming testimony about former minister Fikile Mbalula’s suspicions that Atul Gupta had “unlawfully interfered” in his appointment as sport and recreation minister.

The Guptas were previously refused the right to cross-examine former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and former government communications head Themba Maseko because they refused to return to SA to testify. Arguing that they did not trust SA law enforcement, the family offered to give evidence and be cross-examined via video link.

Zondo previously did not accept that explanation, and refused their application.

But, buoyed by the state’s withdrawal of charges against their business partner, former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma, as well as the state’s withdrawal of the Estina dairy project scam case — against Gupta family members and associates — the family tried again.

Manuel is expected to testify about his public claims that Mbalula made a “tearful confession” to the ANC national executive committee (NEC) about his interaction with “Atul Gupta”, who knew he would be sports minister before he did.

Speaking to Business Day in 2018, Mbalula said it was not Atul Gupta who he interacted with, but rather his brother, Ajay.

Mbalula said he had met Ajay Gupta over his statement to the NEC meeting, as “Ajay said I misunderstood him”. He said he would detail this meeting more fully if and when he was called on to testify at the commission.

The Guptas’ lawyers maintain that Atul Gupta “has never met Mr Fikile Mbalula” and say that Ajay Gupta had congratulated Mbalula as a result of “positive and public media speculation” that he would be appointed as sports minister.

