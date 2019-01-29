‘Unwise’ call for tax revolt could lead to criminality, says Mark Kingon

Calls for a tax revolt are unwise and could be viewed as advocating for criminality, acting SA Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Mark Kingon said on Monday.

On social media at the weekend, Western Cape premier Helen Zille threatened to organise a tax revolt if those implicated in corrupt dealings and state capture were not prosecuted soon.

The threat was not well-received well by the revenue service, which is emerging from a tumultuous period in its history, after the disastrous tenure of former commissioner Tom Moyane.

The Moyane years culminated in a R100bn hole in revenue collection. Finance minister Tito Mboweni had also cut the forecast for revenue collection for the next three years by R85bn in his medium-term budget policy statement in October, due to lower growth and unexpected value added tax refunds.

It is tough terrain for Kingon as he continues to turn the tax agency around. Calls for a tax revolt could further dent attempts to restore the confidence of taxpayers, which the institution desperately needs.

In an interview with Business Day, Kingon it was “inadvisable and very unwise” to begin debating a tax revolt in a country with developmental needs such as SA's.