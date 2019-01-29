Supreme Court clears multibillion-rand tyre recycling project Redisa of corruption charges

SA’s multibillion-rand tyre recycling project, marred by allegations of widespread corruption, has been given a clean bill of health by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The court has overturned final liquidation orders of the Recycling and Economic Development Initiative of SA (Redisa), granted in 2017 at the behest of then environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa. However, the judgment was not without dissension.

While the majority of the judges said the minister was not justified in approaching the courts because there was no proof of any wrongdoing by the directors of Redisa and its managing partner Kusaga Taka Consulting (KT), one judge completely disagreed.

Judge Mahube Molemela, questioned how her fellow judges — Azhar Cachali, Halima Saldulker, Christiaan van der Merwe and Owen Rogers — had found no issue with the fact that one of the directors was earning more than R4m a year.

When the minister launched the liquidation proceedings against the two companies — both liquid at the time —it was said Redisa had collected about R2bn from the tyre industry from the environmental levy of R2.30 (plus VAT) on all tyres since 2012.

Its job was to create a national network for collecting, storing and delivering used tyres to recyclers and, as per the deal, KT was appointed as the management company.

In November 2017, three weeks after the minister praised the project publicly as “an important case study on how to turn waste into worth”, she went to court and got ex-parte urgent provisional liquidation orders against both companies. They were finally wound up in September that year.