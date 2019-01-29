National

SIU will look at possible further investigations into Bosasa

29 January 2019 - 10:31 Genevieve Quintal
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Special Investigating Unity (SIU) will look at possible further investigations into Bosasa’s contracts with the department of correctional services, following testimony given at the state capture inquiry.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been testifying for more than a week about corruption and bribes relating to the company’s contracts with the government.

He has told the commission that every contract between the state and Bosasa was tainted by bribery and corruption.

Four Bosasa contracts with the department of correctional services were investigated by the SIU, which in 2009 handed over a report to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Although the SIU said in its report that Bosasa had bribed former commissioner Linda Mti and department CFO Patrick Gillingham, there has been no prosecution since the handing over of the report.

The commission went through the SIU report during Agrizzi’s testimony.

The SIU on Monday said its head advocate, Andy Mothibi, had since initiated an internal process and set up a governance committee chaired by the unit’s chief governance officer, advocate Mahlodi Muofhe.

Muofhe himself has testified at the state capture commission about his time as former minister of mineral resources Ngoako Ramatlhodi’s adviser and how former president Jacob Zuma had offered him the job of national director of public prosecutions.

The committee, chaired by Muofhe, would collate, consider and present to the SIU head a decision on whether, flowing from the testimony given to the state capture inquiry, the unit should commence with its own internal procedures to amend the applicable proclamations to commence with further investigations.

“Should it be imperative that new proclamations be required, such proclamations will be processed swiftly,” the SIU said.

“The SIU will examine some of the testimonies or evidence proffered by witnesses at the Zondo state capture [inquiry] … in particular, evidence which has a nexus or bearing on the investigations undertaken by the SIU in the past or new investigations that SIU may have to undertake.”

The unit said Mothibi was aware that some of the evidence led at the commission may be rebutted through cross-examination and that processes would take time to unfold.

However, witnesses testify under oath and the SIU would take that into consideration on the course of action it would have to undertake.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

