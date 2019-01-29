Corruption is getting worse in SA, according to the 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index‚ which was released on Monday.

SA remained in ninth place in sub-Saharan Africa‚ suggesting that perceptions of corruption in the country remained high.

The index is done by Transparency International and ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption‚ according to experts and business people. It uses a scale of 0 to 100‚ where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

In 2019, the index found that more than two-thirds of countries scored below 50‚ with an average score of 43.

SA had a score of 43 in 2018‚ down from 45 in 2017.

Seychelles‚ with a score of 66‚ was ranked 28th worldwide and the highest in the region‚ followed by Botswana‚ Cape Verde‚ Rwanda‚ Namibia‚ Mauritius‚ São Tomé and Principe‚ and Senegal.

SA ranked 73rd of the 180 countries and territories surveyed.

Transparency International said sub-Saharan Africa was still the worst performing of all regions‚ adding that governments had failed to translate anticorruption commitments into any real progress.