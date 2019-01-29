Gupta lawyers want to cross-examine Trevor Manuel

Lawyers for the Gupta family will on Tuesday morning apply for the right to cross-examine former finance minister Trevor Manuel about his upcoming testimony about former minister Fikile Mbalula’s suspicions that Atul Gupta had “unlawfully interfered” in his appointment as sports minister.

The Guptas were previously refused the right to cross-examine former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and former government communications head Themba Maseko because they refused to return to SA to testify. Arguing that they did not trust SA law enforcement, the family offered to give evidence and be cross-examined via video link.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo did not accept that explanation, and refused their application.

But, buoyed by the state’s withdrawal of charges against their business partner, former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane, as well as the state’s withdrawal of the Estina dairy project scam case — against Gupta family members and associates — the family is trying again.

Attorney Rudi Krause confirmed that advocate Mike Hellens would ask that he be given the right to cross-examine Manuel, but said this did not mean the Guptas were now prepared to come back to SA to testify.

Rather, they believed that evidence leaders could no longer argue that they were “fugitives from justice” — as all the cases linked to them had been provisionally withdrawn.

Manuel is expected to testify about his public claims that Mbalula made a “tearful confession” to the ANC national executive committee (NEC) about his interaction with “Atul Gupta”, who knew he would be sports minister before he did.

Speaking to Business Day in 2018, Mbalula said it was not Atul Gupta who he interacted with, but rather his brother Ajay.

Mbalula said he had met Ajay Gupta over his statement to the NEC meeting, as “Ajay said I misunderstood him”. He said he would detail this meeting more fully if and when he was called on to testify at the commission.

The Guptas’ lawyers maintain that Atul Gupta “has never met Mr Fikile Mbalula” and say that Ajay Gupta had congratulated Mbalula as a result of “positive and public media speculation” that he would be appointed as sports minister.