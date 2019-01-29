National

Bosasa boss ‘personally gave Jacob Zuma R300,000 in a bag’

CEO Gavin Watson also asked Zuma to shut down a probe into the company’s department of correctional services contracts

29 January 2019 - 05:10 Genevieve Quintal
Former president Jacob Zuma in court. Picture: SUPPLIED
Former president Jacob Zuma in court. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson personally gave former president Jacob Zuma a bag with R300,000 cash in it and also approached him to have the investigation into the company’s contracts with the department of correctional services "shut down".

This is according to former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who has been testifying for eight days at the state capture commission on widespread bribery and corruption relating to the firm’s multibillion-rand contracts with the government.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Bosasa CEO ‘personally gave Zuma R300,000’

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

Bosasa paid Dudu Myeni R300,000 a month, Angelo Agrizzi claims

As a close ally of Jacob Zuma, the former SAA chair was seen as powerful and ‘could swing deals’, so no questions were asked about her requests
National
19 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: How union leaders leverage positions for bribes

Graft secured company contracts worth millions of rand for Bosasa through intermediaries, Bosasa COO Agrizzi  told commission of inquiry into state ...
National
1 day ago

Agrizzi: Bosasa boss told Zuma what to do

Testimony shows that, like the Guptas, Watson was able to give the former president instructions
National
4 days ago

WATCH: What Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony tells SA about the extent of state capture

Tiso Blackstar associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy talks to Business Day TV about the Bosasa executive’s shocking revelations at the Zondo commission
Politics
3 days ago

Bosasa: lessons on how to buy a country

SA could be robbed blind because the watchdogs overseeing state institutions were themselves hopelessly corrupted
Features
5 days ago

Corruption revelations are painful but vital, Ramaphosa tells Davos

President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged SA lost its way during the reign of his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, but did not mention Zuma by name
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Bosasa boss ‘personally gave Jacob Zuma R300,000 ...
National
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Medical negligence claims against the ...
National / Health
3.
Drought-hit farmers in bitter battle over water ...
National
4.
Redefine your matric results with Damelin ...
National / Education

Related Articles

Bosasa paid Dudu Myeni R300,000 a month, Angelo Agrizzi claims
National

NEWS ANALYSIS: How union leaders leverage positions for bribes
National / Labour

Agrizzi: Bosasa boss told Zuma what to do
National

WATCH: What Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony tells SA about the extent of state ...
Politics

Bosasa: lessons on how to buy a country
Features

KZN prisons boss suspended amid Bosasa bribe claims
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.