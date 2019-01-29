Bosasa boss ‘personally gave Jacob Zuma R300,000 in a bag’

Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson personally gave former president Jacob Zuma a bag with R300,000 cash in it and also approached him to have the investigation into the company’s contracts with the department of correctional services "shut down".

This is according to former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who has been testifying for eight days at the state capture commission on widespread bribery and corruption relating to the firm’s multibillion-rand contracts with the government.

