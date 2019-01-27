Troubled rail agency Prasa to have a permanent CEO by April

The troubled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) is set to have a permanent CEO by April, transport minister Blade Nzimande has confirmed.

Prasa, which has previously been afflicted by tender irregularities and supply-chain management issues, currently has an interim CEO and board which have been tasked with turning it around.

The agency, which is responsible for delivering rail services, has over the years been engulfed in allegations of corruption and mismanagement. It paid billions of rand to the controversial Siyaya Rail Solutions from 2014 to 2017.

Siyaya, a goods and rail services provider, received more than R5bn in deals from Prasa, with some of the deals being flagged as corrupt. This as the country’s rail services continue to flounder, with Cape Town rail lines being the hardest hit.

In a written reply to a question from DA MP Chris Hunsinger published last week, Nzimande said the Prasa board and the shareholder had from June 1 2018 appointed an interim CEO for 12 months whilst the process of appointing a permanent CEO is under way and is envisaged to be completed by April 2019.