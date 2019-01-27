IEC lawyers tell DA to justify controversial billboard

Lawyers acting for the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) have told the DA to explain in writing by Wednesday why its controversial billboard is not defamatory.

The Electoral Code prohibits the publishing of false information about other parties and candidates.

The IEC has also told the DA to justify comments made by leader Mmusi Maimane at the unveiling of the billboard in which he stated that the ANC is responsible for the death of 144 Esidimeni patients, who died through neglect and lack of care, and for killing 34 miners in Marikana in 2012.

The lawyers’ letter is in response to a complaint laid with the IEC by the ANC, in which it claims that the comments and billboard “contain defamatory statements concerning the ANC as it suggests the ANC was directly responsible for the killing”.

The IEC said: “The commission views these allegations in a very serious light. Before taking any steps in the matter and in the interests of fairness the commission requests the DA to respond in writing to the allegations made.”

The DA said on Sunday that it stands by its #TheANCIsKillingSA billboard saying it serves to commemorate the lives lost through the ANC government action.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said that the letter indicates that the IEC is acting on behalf of the ANC. The letter makes no reference to the Electoral Code and refers only to the ANC complaint.