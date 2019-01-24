SA joins forces with Namibia to tackle illegal fishing

SA and Namibia have signed an agreement to increase co-operation in tackling illegal fishing.

SA has lost billions of rand to illegal fishing activities and poaching.

“This [agreement] will include joint surface and aerial marine fisheries surveillance patrols; share assets used for the purpose of sea patrols and a joint observer programme to ensure compliance to those authorised to fish.

“The Benguela Ecosystem presents a myriad of opportunities which require skills and experience. An extensive joint training operation on shared monitoring platforms, with special focus on youth and women, will be undertaken,” the department said.

Thousands of people in SA depend on fisheries resources for food and as a source of income to meet basic needs.

The department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries says the importance of maintaining or even increasing the yields from these fisheries by sustainable harvesting and the recovery of depleted stocks is therefore of paramount importance.

“SA and Namibia share a border and therefore there is transboundary of fishing species in both countries, co-management between the two countries has always been important,” the department said in a statement on Thursday.

The two countries agreed to establish a specialised joint working group for the evaluation and management of shared marine resources. This will include the determination of the total allowable catch and technical conservation measures.