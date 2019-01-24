Competition Commission cuts back probes due to lack of funds

The Competition Commission has run short of funds and has been forced to scale back on key market inquiries and investigations until the new financial year begins on April 1.

It has suspended its long-running health market inquiry, slowed the pace of its market inquiries into public transport and data costs, and has cut plans for new investigations, said the Competition Commission spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

The commission appears set to remain within its operational budget after it was censured in 2018 by the auditor-general for exceeding its approved budget by R78.6m and incurring R128.6m in irregular expenditure for the 2017-18 financial year.

“We are trying to make sure we don’t end the year in the red,” said Ngwema. “We are in engaging with the department [of economic development] and treasury with regards to our serious financial challenges,” he said.

Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane confirmed there have been meetings with the commission, but did not elaborate.

The commission had a projected budget of R366.7m for the 2018-19 fiscal year, of which 77% came from the department. The rest is expected to come from revenue from fees paid for mergers and acquisitions, treasury documents show.

Ngwema said the commission remains committed to its high-profile health market inquiry, despite suspending its activities for the remaining two months of the financial year.