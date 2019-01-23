Robert McBride’s contract as Ipid boss not renewed

Police minister Bheki Cele has not renewed Robert McBride’s contract as executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

In a letter to McBride dated January 16, Cele informs the head of the police watchdog that he has decided not to renew or extend his contract.

The Daily Maverick has reported that McBride will be challenging Cele’s decision.

McBride has had a volatile relationship with the police and has pursued some of the service’s top cops. He was suspended by former police minister Nathi Nhleko, but this was overturned by the courts.

Recently McBride launched an application to force police commissioner Khehla Sitole and his two deputies, Lieutenant-General Lebeoana Jacob Tsumane and Lieutenant-General Francinah Ntombenhle Vuma, to give Ipid information about a meeting in which senior officials allegedly discussed inflating the price of a procurement contract he believed would have been used to launder money with which to buy votes at the ANC’s elective conference in December 2017.

In his application, McBride said Sitole and his two deputies breached their duties by failing to give Ipid information and documents it requested for three investigations into contracts between the police and a company trading as I-View Integrated Systems.

Cele said in his letter, which Business Day has seen, that McBride’s contract will come to an end on February 28 2019. The option does exist to renew the contract, but Cele has decided against it. McBride’s last day will be on February 28.

In his letter to McBride, Cele said, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the services you have rendered as the executive director of Ipid and wish you well in your future endeavours.”

