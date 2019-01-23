PIC’s acting CEO escapes censure after Ayo fallout

The Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC’s) acting CEO Matshepo More on Tuesday escaped censure for her role in the controversial investment in Ayo Technology Solutions, while two other employees were suspended by the board.

The Mpati commission established to look into affairs at the PIC was informed before proceedings began that the state-owned asset manager had suspended, with immediate effect, its head of listed investments Fidelis Madavo and portfolio manager Victor Seanie in relation to their handling and approval of the Ayo investment.

The PIC said its preliminary report into the transaction

had revealed "a blatant flouting of governance and approval processes".

The Ayo transaction is one of at least eight that the commission is likely to probe. Among other issues, the commission will also look at governance and decision-making at the PIC, where allegations of corruption have continued to be made..

Ayo Technologies is majority owned by Sekunjalo Investments, in turn owned by Iqbal Surve, who is the executive chair of Independent Media and chair of the Sekunjalo Group.

The PIC’s investment was controversial due to high valuation placed on the stock at its listing, in which the PIC made a R4.3bn private placement, picking up a 29% stake, valuing the shares at R43 a piece.

On Tuesday, Ayo stock was trading at R22.90, putting the PIC about R2bn out of pocket.

But no action has been taken against More, the PIC’s CFO, who was asked to fill the void left by Dan Matjila, who resigned and left the corporation in 2018.

Business Day has established that it was More who chaired the committee that signed off on the R4.3bn investment into Ayo in December 2017 and which condoned missing a step in the due diligence conducted on the company. As CFO at the time, she later released the funds.

"The portfolio management committee that ratified the PIC subscription in AYO was chaired by the CFO [More]. This transaction was within the delegated authority of the PMC [portfolio management committee]," Matjila said when asked in a text message on Tuesday.