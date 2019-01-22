Agrizzi gives Zondo inquiry details on bribery and corruption in prison tenders

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has given details on how the facilities management company allegedly used its influence to ensure it got department of correctional services contracts with the help of then commissioner Linda Mti and CFO Patrick Gillingham, who were both said to be receiving bribes.

He told the commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday that incriminating documents and computers were destroyed after media reports and the start of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into the prison tenders.

Agrizzi, who had worked at Bosasa from 1999 to 2016 and was CEO Gavin Watson’s right-hand man, has been testifying for more than a week about corruption and bribes relating to the company’s contracts with the government.

Last week, he told the commission that every contract between the state and Bosasa was tainted by bribery and corruption.

Four Bosasa contracts with the department were investigated by the SIU, which in 2009 handed over a report to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Although the SIU said in its report that Bosasa had bribed Mti and Gillingham, there has been no prosecution since the handing over of the report.

On Tuesday, Agrizzi provided the commission, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, with finer details on how the tender process was set up to favour Bosasa and companies linked to it.

He also told the commission that Watson, after a Mail & Guardian report in 2009 on improper awarding of prison tenders, gave an instruction for documents and evidence to be destroyed.

The newspaper reported that it had documents showing how Bosasa used a company, Blake Travel, to facilitate travel arrangements of government officials.

Agrizzi said that the information in this report was correct.

Agrizzi said Watson instructed him and Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder to go to Blake Travel, collect all documents and computers and destroy them.