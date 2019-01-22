National

Acting state-capture inquiry secretary appointed

Peter Pedlar will take the place of Khotso De Wee, due to the latter being implicated in testimony given by former Bosasa COO

22 January 2019 - 11:57 Genevieve Quintal
Secretary of the state capture probe Dr Khotso de Wee leaving the venue in Parktown, Johannesburg, on 18 January 2019. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Secretary of the state capture probe Dr Khotso de Wee leaving the venue in Parktown, Johannesburg, on 18 January 2019. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has has appointed Peter Pedlar as the acting secretary of the state-capture inquiry.

This followed Khotso De Wee being placed on special leave last week after he was implicated in testimony given by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. 

Agrizzi alleged in an affidavit submitted to the commission that De Wee was one of the officials given bribes by the company. The alleged bribe was linked to a tender in 2013 for a security system in various courts around the country.

The commission was investigating whether De Wee received bribes from Bosasa during his tenure as COO of the department of justice. 

Zondo, who is chairing the commission, said on Tuesday that he had appointed Pedlar to act in De Wee’s position from January 22 to February 28. 

“Should the investigation into the allegation made against Dr De Wee be finalised earlier than February 28 2019, Mr Pedlar’s acting appointment may be terminated earlier,” he said.

Pedlar is the former CFO of Artscape and a former chief risk officer and head of strategy for the Gautrain Management Agency.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Zondo inquiry official Khotso de Wee put on leave over bribery

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi alleges in an affidavit submitted to the commission that De Wee was one of the officials given bribes by the firm
National
3 days ago

Bosasa paid state departments for deals, Angelo Agrizzi tells Zondo commission

Angelo Agrizzi says Bosasa, through middleman Sesinyi Seopela, bribed officials at the department of justice with R15m
National
20 hours ago

Agrizzi reveals how Bosasa lined the pockets of ANC heavyweights

The company paid millions to governing party heavyweights and towards its election campaign
National
7 hours ago

Most read

1.
Acting state-capture inquiry secretary appointed
National
2.
BREAKING NEWS: PIC officials involved in Ayo ...
National
3.
Raymond Zondo blasts media for publishing witness ...
National
4.
Redefine your matric results with Damelin ...
National / Education

Related Articles

Top ANC politicians ‘on Bosasa payroll’
National

Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford on special leave after Bosasa claims
National

Nothing has been done to investigate allegations of corrupt relationship ...
National

Bosasa ‘paid Zuma R300,000 a month’ to avoid prosecution
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.