Acting state-capture inquiry secretary appointed

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has has appointed Peter Pedlar as the acting secretary of the state-capture inquiry.

This followed Khotso De Wee being placed on special leave last week after he was implicated in testimony given by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.

Agrizzi alleged in an affidavit submitted to the commission that De Wee was one of the officials given bribes by the company. The alleged bribe was linked to a tender in 2013 for a security system in various courts around the country.

The commission was investigating whether De Wee received bribes from Bosasa during his tenure as COO of the department of justice.

Zondo, who is chairing the commission, said on Tuesday that he had appointed Pedlar to act in De Wee’s position from January 22 to February 28.

“Should the investigation into the allegation made against Dr De Wee be finalised earlier than February 28 2019, Mr Pedlar’s acting appointment may be terminated earlier,” he said.

Pedlar is the former CFO of Artscape and a former chief risk officer and head of strategy for the Gautrain Management Agency.

