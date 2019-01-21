National

Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford on special leave after Bosasa claims

Wakeford has allegedly been implicated in Angelo Agrizzi's affidavit to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture

21 January 2019 - 17:58 Staff Writer
Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford. Picture: THE TIMES
Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford. Picture: THE TIMES

Kevin Wakeford, the CEO of state-owned arms procurement agency Armscor, has been granted special leave after allegations emerged against him at the commission of inquiry into state capture. 

The commission has been hearing testimony by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who has laid bare how the facilities company allegedly bribed ANC officials. 

Wakeford has allegedly been implicated in Agrizzi's affidavit to the commission. 

“In the light of the latest media developments where the CEO of Armscor, Mr Kevin Wakeford’s name was mentioned in the list of individuals who are said to have benefited from the Bosasa group and subsequent confirmation with the commission of inquiry into state capture, the CEO has requested special leave,” Armscor said in a statement. 

“Armscor can confirm that the organisation has not done any work and has no known commercial contract with the Bosasa Group, now called African Global Corporations.

“The board of Armscor has since granted Mr Wakeford special leave as per his request until further notice. This is in order to allow him time to prepare his evidence for the commission.”

Agrizzi's testimony will continue on Tuesday.

© BusinessLIVE

