Bosasa ‘paid Zuma R300,000 a month’ to avoid prosecution

20 January 2019 - 09:02 Qaanitah Hunter
Former CEO of corruption-accused facilities management company Bosasa, Angelo Agrizzi prepares to give testimony at the Commission into State Capture in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is set to drop more bombshells this week, including claims that former president Jacob Zuma and top NPA officials were on the payroll of the controversial company. 

Insiders who have seen Agrizzi’s full affidavit, say it contains explosive details of how Gavin Watson made payments to Zuma, suspended deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba and special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi in return for their protection from prosecution.

Agrizzi is going to claim Zuma received a R300,000 monthly payment. Bosasa paid Jiba and Mrwebi R100,000 and R10,000 a month respectively, Agrizzi will claim.

Contacted for comment, Jiba denied stalling the Bosasa case, saying she tried to fast-track it. This was echoed by Mrwebi, who said he has approached the commission to refute Agrizzi's version.

Zuma's spokesperson, Vukile Mathabela, did not respond to questions.

National
National
National
