SA will get a glimpse of the only total lunar eclipse of 2019

SA will have a brief glimpse of the only total lunar eclipse of 2019 on Monday morning, which will coincide with a Super Moon.

The earth will move in between the sun and the moon casting its shadow on the lunar face from about 4.35am on Monday with the event expected to reach its full magnitude shortly before 6am.

While South Africans witnessed the longest total lunar eclipse of the century in July 2018, chief scientist at the South African National Space Agency (Sansa) Dr Pieter Kotze says the Americas will have the clearest view of this year’s event.

South Africans, on the other hand, might only get a glimpse as the peak of the event occurs after the moon has set below the horizon. “As the Moon is near the horizon at this time, it is recommended to go to a high point or finding an unobstructed area with free sight to west-northwest for the best view of the eclipse,” Kotze said.

Monday’s eclipse will also only be penumbral for SA, as the graphic below indicates. “It can be observed as a penumbral lunar eclipse, which can be a bit hard to see as the shadowed part is only a little bit fainter than the rest of the Moon,” said Kotze.