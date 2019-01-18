National

Governor stands firm on Reserve Bank mandate

Governor Lesetja Kganyago says the institution already meets monetary policy criteria set out in the ANC's manifesto

18 January 2019 - 05:10 Natasha Marrian and Sunita Menon
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The SA Reserve Bank will protect its mandate and independence as enshrined in the constitution should legislative processes on its nationalisation come to fruition, governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Thursday amid political pressure for change.

His comments came after the ANC, which voted in favour of nationalising the Bank at its 2017 elective conference, stated in its election manifesto last weekend that the central bank must consider the effect of monetary policy on economic growth when it decides on interest rates.

But speaking after the first monetary policy committee meeting (MPC) of 2019, at which a unanimous decision was made to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.75%, Kganyago said the Bank already did this.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article: Reserve Bank will defend its mandate, says governor.

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

Rand softer ahead of Reserve Bank decision

The central bank is expected to keep rates on hold in its first decision for 2019, even as Brexit uncertainty persists
Markets
20 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank at centre of political divisions

Calls by a faction in the ANC to nationalise the Bank has serious and dangerous consequences
Opinion
1 day ago

Ahead of Davos, Ramaphosa reassures business on Reserve Bank’s role

The president and finance minister Tito Mboweni are in agreement that the independence of the Reserve Bank is non-negotiable
National
1 day ago

Reserve Bank keeps interest rates steady at 6.75%, but confidence remains subdued

Rising international oil prices, together with increased costs for water and electricity remain a risk to the inflation outlook
Economy
15 hours ago

Most read

1.
Governor stands firm on Reserve Bank mandate
National
2.
Spotlight on social media ahead of crucial ...
National
3.
Zokwana to accelerate transformation of the ...
National
4.
Government’s call for restraint in Gauteng’s ...
National

Related Articles

Ahead of Davos, Ramaphosa reassures business on Reserve Bank’s role
National

EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank at centre of political divisions
Opinion / Editorials

Rand softer ahead of Reserve Bank decision
Markets

Reserve Bank keeps interest rates steady at 6.75%, but confidence remains ...
Economy

ANC vows to preserve Reserve Bank’s mandate
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.