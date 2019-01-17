Transnet takes former execs to court over R1.3bn lost to corruption

State-owned freight and rail company Transnet has lost about R1.3bn through dodgy dealings and malfeasance and is in the process of recovering that money through lawsuits against former officials such as Siyabonga Gama and Brian Molefe.

Transnet board chair Popo Molefe said on Thursday that civil action was proceeding and papers had been served on those responsible.

He said this would include the money given to transactional advisers such as Trillian and Regiments Capital.

So far about R700m had been recovered from the contract for the maintenance of locomotives and Transnet was still negotiating to recover the VAT paid.

Transnet and other state-owned entities were used for looting during the state capture project. Several investigative reports have found that anomalies in procurement processes followed when General Electric, Bombardier, China North Rail and China South Rail (CSR) were awarded contracts for the acquisition of locomotives worth R54bn.

The Transnet board, which was appointed in 2018, has taken action against the malfeasance in the parastatal, dismissing Gama as CEO, suspending senior executives and issuing summonses to recover the money lost.

This includes Gama, its other former CEO, Brian Molefe, and former CFO and Gupta ally Anoj Singh.

Popo Molefe said the disciplinary proceedings against suspended officials are expected to get under way next week.

Gama’s employment contract with Transnet was terminated in September 2018. He tried to fight his axing in the Labour Court but lost.

Tau Morwe has been acting as group CEO since November.

On appointing a permanent group CEO, Popo Molefe said this would be discussed at the upcoming board meeting at the end of January but that this appointment would not happen anytime soon.

“We have to stabilise the organisation and make sure we have people who are committed to leading and brave enough to do that job,” he said.

“We don’t want to bring a new CEO when there is a sordid team around the CEO, so we want to clean up first.”

Popo Molefe said Morwe was originally going to stay on for six months, but this would now be extended.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za