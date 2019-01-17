National

Spotlight on social media ahead of crucial elections in SA

A new study notes that the growing influence of Facebook and other online platforms can be used for the public good instead of spreading fake news

17 January 2019 - 19:22 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Facebook should consider making key changes to ensure it becomes a better forum for free speech and democracy, according to a new report by academics at the University of Oxford in the UK and Stanford University in the US.

The report comes as SA prepares for polls, which are likely to take place in May. Facebook and other social media platforms including Twitter, have been blamed for allowing the rise of misinformation, which is said to pose a danger to democracy.  

In 2018, Facebook acknowledged that the explosion of social media poses a potential threat to democracy, vowing to tackle the problem and turn its powerful platform into a force for “good”.

This was after social media platforms faced a backlash for facilitating the spread of  fake news ahead of the 2016 US election, the Brexit vote and other crucial elections around the world.

The study titled Glasnost! Nine Ways Facebook Can Make Itself a Better Forum for Free Speech and Democracy,  published on Thursday, proposes, among other measures, an external appeals body; more user control over news feeds; regular auditing mechanisms; and better content review and fact-checking mechanisms.

The authors of the study note that the growing influence of Facebook — as well as other platforms such as Instagram YouTube and Twitter — in the personal, cultural and political life of billions of people has led to widespread concerns about hate speech, harassment, extremist content, polarisation, disinformation and covert political advertising.

However, the report notes that amid calls for government regulation, Facebook recently begun working towards regaining the trust of the public, politicians and regulatory authorities, largely through greater transparency. The platform is also consulting widely with researchers, journalists, policy-makers and civic society activists.

The report’s lead author, Timothy Garton Ash, said: “There is a great deal that a platform like Facebook can do right now to address widespread public concerns, and to do more to honour its public interest responsibilities, as well as international human rights norms. Executive decisions made by Facebook have major political, social and cultural consequences around the world. A single small change to the News Feed algorithm, or to content policy, can have an impact that is both faster and wider than that of any single piece of national [or even EU-wide] legislation.”

Commenting on the impact social media is likely to have in SA’s general elections, technology expert Arthur Goldstuck noted that this will be the second such election in which online platforms will play a crucial role.

“For many, social media and instant messaging are their prime purposes for going online and, as a result, it also becomes their primary platform both for finding information and for expressing views. That makes it a lightning rod for election campaigns,” said Goldstuck.

He said, however, the fundamental difference between 2015 and 2019, aside from the rapid growth in the number of people using social media, is that there is now a spotlight on fake news, and attempts to manipulate voters.

“Of course, it [fake news] will still happen, but it will likely be a case of targeting those who are already converted. It also means that there will be little trust in political messaging on social media if it is coming from a party other than the one that a person is already supporting.

“Social media at election time encapsulates the so-called ‘echo chamber’, in which people only want to read and hear views with which they already agree. Divisive campaigns driven by algorithms and ‘war-room’ tactics, as in the last municipal elections, will still exist, but they are likely to be exposed more quickly, as the media will be on the lookout for them,” said Goldstuck.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Tougher Facebook political ad rules for 2019 elections

SA is one of many countries holding elections this year where the social media group will attempt to curb fake news and propaganda
National
1 day ago

More protests in 2018 than in the last 13 years

Analysts worry that there could be another spike this election year.
National
1 day ago

Facebook removes 75 accounts over ‘inauthentic behaviour’

The fake accounts had links to Russia with ads paid for in euros, roubles and dollars
Companies
5 hours ago

ANC manifesto: old promises in new packaging?

With elections rapidly approaching, the ANC has published a manifesto detailing its goals — including job creation, corruption and land
Features
16 hours ago

Final Zuma years were tough, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president tells supporters in Pietermaritzburg he spent the most part of 2018 cleaning up Jacob Zuma’s mess
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Spotlight on social media ahead of crucial ...
National
2.
Zokwana to accelerate transformation of the ...
National
3.
Government’s call for restraint in Gauteng’s ...
National
4.
New safety concerns emerge on latest HIV wonder ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Tougher Facebook political ad rules for 2019 elections
National

Warning: SA economic turbulence ahead in 2019
Features

ANC manifesto: old promises in new packaging?
Features

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Make-or-break year for SA politics
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.