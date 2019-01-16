SA lacking in support for victims of child sexual abuse, report finds

SA ranks 15th out of 40 countries for how well it addresses child sexual abuse, a study released on Wednesday by the Economist Intelligence Unit has found.

“Sexual violence against children takes place mostly in the shadows, but is a universal threat — no boy or girl is immune,” the report says.

The 40 countries included in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Out of the Shadows Index cover 70% of the world’s youth aged younger than 19 years.

A country’s overall score encapsulates its legal framework, the environment for children, its government’s commitment and capacity, and the engagement of industry, civil society and the media.

The UK scored highest, followed by Sweden and Canada.

SA scored well for its laws, taking 7th place, but fell down on its score for government capacity, which saw it ranking 27th, and on its environment for children, for which it ranked 32nd.

The environment score considers the safety and stability of a country, the social protection available to children and their families, and whether societal norms lend themselves to open discussion about the issues.

The report found SA had brought comprehensive legislation on sexual offences against children into effect, but more could be done to improve support for victims and resources for legal and law-enforcement professionals. For example, while there are guidelines for prosecuting cases of sexual abuse, they do not pay special attention to cases involving children. SA also lacks child-specific rape laws, it noted.

