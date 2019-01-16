Hani murderer Walus denied parole again

Justice & correctional services minister Michael Masutha again denied Chris Hani’s murderer Janusz Walus’s application for parole.

“Having considered the various reports of psychologists and the apparent contradictions arising therein, it was difficult for me to make a determination on the suitability for placement on parole at this stage.

“I have therefore come to the following decision: the placement of the offender on parole is not granted,” Masutha said at a media briefing.

Walus and right-wing politician Clive Derby-Lewis were sentenced to death for the murder of SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani outside his home in Boksburg on April 10 1993. Their sentences were later commuted to life imprisonment.

In November 2017, Masutha denied Walus parole because, among other reasons, a psychologist’s report showed that the killer saw nothing wrong with murdering a communist who happened to be a father and husband.