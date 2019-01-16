National

Hani murderer Walus denied parole again

Masutha directed that a new profile be submitted for his consideration within six months

16 January 2019 - 18:15 Ernest Mabuza
Janusz Walus, Chris Hani's killer. Justice minister Michael Masutha has denied him parole for the second time. Picture: ORYNX MEDIA ARCHIVES/GALLO IMAGES
Janusz Walus, Chris Hani's killer. Justice minister Michael Masutha has denied him parole for the second time. Picture: ORYNX MEDIA ARCHIVES/GALLO IMAGES

Justice & correctional services minister Michael Masutha again denied Chris Hani’s murderer Janusz Walus’s application for parole.

“Having considered the various reports of psychologists and the apparent contradictions arising therein, it was difficult for me to make a determination on the suitability for placement on parole at this stage.

“I have therefore come to the following decision: the placement of the offender on parole is not granted,” Masutha said at a media briefing.

Walus and right-wing politician Clive Derby-Lewis were sentenced to death for the murder of SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani outside his home in Boksburg on April 10 1993. Their sentences were later commuted to life imprisonment.

In November 2017, Masutha denied Walus parole because, among other reasons, a psychologist’s report showed that the killer saw nothing wrong with  murdering a communist who happened to be a father and husband.

Walus challenged the minister’s decision in the high court. In September  2018, the High Court in Pretoria set aside Masutha’s decision to refuse Walus parole and gave the minister 120 days to rule on Walus’s parole application. It said the minister must take into account all relevant information.

In his decision on Wednesday, Masutha directed that a  new profile be submitted within six months of this decision for his consideration.

“In light of the conflicting psychological reports from Dr Zelda Buitendag and Mr Joel Mbele, I have directed that the two professionals jointly assess the inmate and file a joint report on the issues concerning risk of re-offending and remorse.

“The offender should undergo individual psychotherapy with the psychologist to assist in addressing challenges which have been highlighted on… Dr Zelda Buitendag’s report dated October 15 2018. These challenges include depression, suicidal thoughts and explosive anger episodes,” Masutha said.

