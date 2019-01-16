Gwede Mantashe calls for independent survey to decide on Xolobeni mining

An independent survey will be undertaken to determine whether mining can go ahead in the conflict-hit area of Xolobeni, mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe announced on Wednesday.

The survey is in line with one of the outcomes of the North Gauteng high court judgment last year which called for thorough consultation of the Xolobeni community prior to any granting of a mining right, Mantashe said in a statement. The announcement comes following his visit to the area.

Xolobeni residents have been in fierce dispute over the potential mining of the titanium-rich dunes, by an Australian company, Transworld Energy and Mineral Resources. Many are concerned the activity will result in displacement from their homes and environmental degradation.

In November last year, the high court ruled that the minister had no lawful authority to grant a mining right to the company, unless “full and informed” consent had been obtained from the surrounding Umgungundlovu community.

“On the basis of the outcomes of the survey, we will then take a firm decision on the way forward,” Mantashe said. “If the community says no, there will be no mining. If the community says yes, mining will proceed.”

Mantashe has, however, filed an application for leave to appeal the high court judgment. His spokesperson confirmed that this process is proceeding.

Richard Spoor, legal representative for the residents opposed to Transworld’s bid to mine in Xolobeni, described the survey as “bizarre”, saying, “We are battling to understand why he is so persistent when it is clear the application for this mining right is so fatally flawed.”

Spoor questioned the purpose of the survey as it is not the minister’s responsibility to obtain consent from the community but rather that of Transworld as the mining right applicant.

“We’ve told the minister it’s not a good idea and that it’s based on a very flawed understanding of this judgment. It’s not going to work, it’s not going to help,” Spoor said. “This effort of his to drive this application on behalf of the Australian company is quite inappropriate.”

In 2016, Australian-listed Mineral Commodities — Transworld’s parent company — announced its intention to divest from Transworld, although this appears not to have happened.

Spoor said further interference and probing is likely to cause further conflict and strife within the community where a number of activists have been killed over the past decade.

The survey would be “destructive and unhelpful”, Spoor warned, adding that his clients would not oppose the minister’s leave for appeal as the judgment has huge implications for Xolobeni and other communities, so it deserves to be tested.

But the matter will not be resolved easily Spoor said. “Our view is there is easily another five years of litigation ahead.”

Mantashe said the survey will commence in the next few weeks.

