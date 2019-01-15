Despair as corruption-busting Newcastle mayor calls it quits

Nkosi recently told close associates and his ANC colleagues that he had received death threats following his efforts to root out corruption in the northern KwaZulu-Natal municipality.

A number of top government and municipal officials were implicated in multimillion-rand tender-rigging exercises.

Nkosi became the Newcastle mayor after the 2016 local government elections. Soon after taking over, he clamped down down on wasteful expenditure, cronyism and tenderpreneurs.

In 2018 he said he had received several death threats from people connected to wrongdoing at the municipality.

In a text message on Monday evening, Nkosi confirmed that he has left the municipality, saying he had “resigned voluntarily without any pressure or instruction from the ANC”.

A close associate, who asked not to be named, said Nkosi had complained to the ANC leadership that he was not getting enough support from the party and fellow councilors to fight corruption.

“In the end he felt it would be better to leave the municipality and save his life. He has a young family and he could not risk his life and their well-being for fighting a thankless war,” said the associate.

The provincial leadership of the ANC said it had noted Nkosi’s resignation. It is believed that behind-the-scenes efforts are being made to persuade him to reconsider his resignation.

Bheki Mngomezulu, an independent political analyst, said Nkosi clearly felt pressure to resign from those who had been benefiting from the looting of public resources for their own selfish ends.

“If we allow this situation to continue what message are we sending to the youth if people who are anti-corruption are blasted from the face of the earth. We are teaching them to buy into the corrupt practices,” Mngomezulu said.