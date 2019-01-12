Economy in the spotlight but politics may hobble ANC manifesto launch

The economy is set to take centre stage in the ANC’s election manifesto to be outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday, through tackling the “growth inhibiting structure” of the economy and would also include an industrial strategy.

Speaking at a gala dinner on Friday night, Ramaphosa said the manifesto was a “bold plan” to address poverty, unemployment and inequality, informed by both the Freedom Charter and the National Development Plan.

The governing party’s manifesto will be keenly watched for its capacity to turnaround the ailing economy, marked by persistently low growth and stubbornly high unemployment levels.

The 2019 poll is set to be the toughest yet for the party whose dominance in the electoral space has been on the decline since 2009, with its national share of the vote dropping to an all time low of 56% in the 2016 local government election.

Ramaphosa on Friday night said the ANC had “lost its way”, with factionalism, corruption and patronage “betrayed the principles” of the party. But he added that the party had heeded the concerns of citizens and moved to turn around the situation, addressing corruption and stabilising key institutions in the last year.

“The manifesto that we are launching tomorrow builds on the work done over the last 25 years and sustains the momentum of the last year.

“Our manifesto is about transforming the economy to serve all people. It builds on the recently announced stimulus and recovery plan and sets out our key commitments to change the structure of the economy.

“It identifies the fundamental challenge that too many people are unemployed, particularly among the youth, and too many jobs are lowly paid and insecure,” he said at the gala dinner on Friday.

“Our manifesto calls on the public, private sector, communities and government to work together to build a successful economy and bridge the gap between skills and the labour market, including the implementation of mass apprenticeship opportunities for young men and women.”

He said the manifesto would build on the outcomes of the Presidential Jobs Summit.

Ways to expand worker ownership in a mixed economy can be expected from the manifesto as well as a plan to accelerate “sustainable land reform”, Ramaphosa said, using measures such as the expropriation of land without compensation.

“We will address monopolies, excessive economic concentration, abuse of dominance by large corporations and the growth-inhibiting structure of the economy. We will do this through a more effective competition policy and will open up the economy to participation by small and medium enterprises, emerging co-operatives, and township and village enterprises.