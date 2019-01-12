Deal? What deal? - asks 'Please Call Me' inventor

The so-called settlement comes almost a decade after Makate started court proceedings against Vodacom for credit and financial compensation for the service, which allows customers with a zero balance on their mobile phones to contact someone free of charge with the SMS message "Please Call Me".

Vodacom's spokesman Byron Kennedy said: “Vodacom can confirm that the group CEO has met with the legal representatives to convey his decision and determination on reasonable compensation.

"Vodacom considers the matter as finally settled and closed."

Makate however slammed the announcement.

"I am meeting with my legal team next week. We are exploring remedies available to us. While I cannot divulge the nature of the negotiations, what I can say is that what I am asking for is what the Constitutional Court ruled be enforced, which Vodacom's CEO is now seeking to set aside.

"Vodacom to this day has not apologised for its despicable conduct, which was found by the Constitutional Court. This behaviour continues today with the CEO's announcement that he has reached a determination on the settlement."