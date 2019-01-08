Rescuers work to free passengers in deadly Pretoria train crash

Two people have been killed and dozens are reported injured in a train accident near Pretoria's Mountain View train station.

The accident is believed to have occurred when two trains collided on Tuesday morning during the early-morning rush hour commute.

"At the moment it appears that two people are dead, with [many] more badly injured. Emergency services are trying to reach the injured, who are trapped inside the carriages," said a Pretoria police officer, who asked not to be named.