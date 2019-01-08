National

Rescuers work to free passengers in deadly Pretoria train crash

The accident is believed to have occurred when two trains collided on Tuesday morning during the early-morning rush hour commute

08 January 2019 - 11:50 GRAEME HOSKEN
Emergency services personnel and police are on scene working to help passengers injured in a train accident in Pretoria on Tuesday. Picture: SUPPLIED
Emergency services personnel and police are on scene working to help passengers injured in a train accident in Pretoria on Tuesday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Two people have been killed and dozens are reported injured in a train accident near Pretoria's Mountain View train station.

The accident is believed to have occurred when two trains collided on Tuesday morning during the early-morning rush hour commute.

"At the moment it appears that two people are dead, with [many] more badly injured. Emergency services are trying to reach the injured, who are trapped inside the carriages," said a Pretoria police officer, who asked not to be named.

Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics were alerted shortly before 10am on Tuesday.

"Reports from the scene indicate that on initial assessment, two people had sadly died, two sustained critical injuries and had to be flown to hospital via helicopter.

"Approximately another 200 patients sustained minor injuries," Herbst said.

"Circumstances leading up to the collision are at this stage unknown; however, rail authorities and law enforcement have control over the incident," he added.

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng could not immediately be reached for comment.

High-speed train crash in Ankara kills nine

The train collided with a locomotive and crashed into a platform at Ankara's Marsandiz train station
World
25 days ago

Indonesia urges more training for pilots after Lion Air crash

Investigators’ comments shed further light on the areas under scrutiny after the tragic crash of Lion Air's Boeing 737 MAX
World
1 month ago

Passengers die as tourist train goes off rails in Taiwan

The cause of the accident that claimed 22 lives is unclear
World
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Robert McBride details ANC vote-buying scandal
National
2.
All 2018 matric results live: check yours now
National / Education
3.
SA’s youth jobless rate is the world’s worst
National
4.
Hawks find cocaine worth about R700m at Ngqura ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.