Hawks find cocaine worth about R700m at Ngqura port near PE

Members of the Hawks units swooped on the deep-water port following a tip-off

08 January 2019 - 13:06 Gareth Wilson
A drug bust at the Port of Ngqura on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth on Monday afternoon led to cocaine, with a street value of over R700-million, being seized. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE/THE HERALD

A drug bust at the Port of Ngqura on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth on Monday afternoon led to cocaine with a street value of more than R700m being seized.

The bust was carried out by the Hawks in conjunction with other specialised police units.

Members of the both national and provincial Hawks units swooped on the deep-water port following a tip-off. Once on board, officers found the cocaine stashed below the deck. In total, the cocaine is worth about R720m on the streets.

In 2010, cocaine worth more than R400m was seized. It had been sealed inside the frame of a shipping container, also at the Port of Ngqura.

Following that bust, former Cuban spy Nelson Yester-Garrido — who is believed to be linked to a drug network involving convicted drug dealer Glenn Agliotti — was arrested at his home in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Charges against Yester-Garrido were later withdrawn following numerous delays in the case.

