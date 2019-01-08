National

Foot-and-mouth found in cattle in Limpopo

Samples were collected during an investigation after reports of cattle with lameness in Vhembe

08 January 2019 - 10:50 Jacqueline Mackenzie
Picture: REUTERS
The department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries has quarantined an area in Vhembe in Limpopo, following positive laboratory results for foot-and-mouth disease in cattle in the district.

Samples were collected during a disease investigation after reports of cattle with lameness were received, the department said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The location is just outside the foot-and-mouth disease control zone, it said.

The department and Limpopo Veterinary Services are conducting further investigations to verify the results and determine the extent of the outbreak. Control measures will be determined by the findings. The matter was reported to the World Organisation for Animal Health, resulting in SA’s foot-and-mouth-free status being temporarily suspended.

Foot-and-mouth is a highly contagious viral disease that affects cattle, pigs, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed animals. The disease does not affect human beings.

Bloomberg

