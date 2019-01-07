Owner of west coast beach house ordered to pay fine, as seven-year saga drags on

The owner of an illegally constructed R3m west coast beach house has been fined R175,000 by the provincial environmental authority — and may still be ordered to demolish it completely and rehabilitate the site.

The fine has to be paid before the Western Cape’s department of environmental affairs and development planning will process the owner's application for condonation of the illegal construction.

The house was built about 35m from the high-water mark on a long, narrow 97ha strip of property that is part of Mosselbaai Farm, about 3km south of Elands Bay. The property is owned by Milnerton-based businessperson Parkin Emslie through his company, Ranger Outback Promotions.

The saga of the illegal construction has dragged on for more than seven years.

The house was built in 2011-2012 without permission in terms of the National Environmental Management Act —­ a legal requirement because it is within the proclaimed 100m coastal strip ­— and without building plans being approved by the Cederberg municipality before construction started.