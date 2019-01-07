National

End state funding of Jacob Zuma’s legal fees, Mmusi Maimane asks Cyril Ramaphosa

‘Cancelling this deal with [Zuma] would represent a clean break with SA's damaging and frustrating past,’ Maimane wrote

07 January 2019 - 13:35 Amil Umraw
Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS/KOPANO TLAPE
Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS/KOPANO TLAPE

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has penned a letter to Cyril Ramaphosa requesting that the president immediately cancel a long-standing deal, in which it was agreed that the state would foot the bill for Jacob Zuma's legal battles.

This comes after the North Gauteng High Court ruled in 2018 that the presidency was not liable for the former president's legal bills in respect to the arms deal matter, in which Zuma faces 783 counts of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

The legal-fees deal was struck between then president Thabo Mbeki and Zuma more than a decade ago.

It is believed that Zuma will appeal against the court's decision.

In his letter on Monday, Maimane said Zuma's appeal would only serve to delay justice further "in a country that is crying out for justice".

"You can avoid this costly and unnecessary process by doing the right thing. Cancelling this deal with [Zuma] would represent a clean break with SA's damaging and frustrating past," Maimane wrote.

"It would send a clear message to the nation that public money will no longer be abused for personal ends ... It is time to put the country before your party."

Maimane also wants Ramaphosa to make public both the terms of the deal struck with Zuma and the full amount of money spent by the state on Zuma's legal fees, which is believed to be between R16m and R32m.

Jacob Zuma would not have used Stalingrad defence without state funding, EFF tells court

The DA argues that Zuma should not have received state funding as he was charged in his personal capacity
National
2 months ago

Jacob Zuma can afford his own legal fees, the DA tells high court

Counsel for the DA tells the court that Zuma did not qualify for the state to pay his legal fees  because he was charged in his personal capacity
National
2 months ago

Judge tells Jacob Zuma to pay back the money

The ruling is a devastating blow for Zuma, whose decade in power was mired in allegations of corruption and weakening of state institutions
National
25 days ago

Most read

1.
Protests shut down Kruger park’s Numbi gate access
National
2.
All 2018 matric results live: check yours now
National / Education
3.
Oprah only supports Cyril Ramaphosa, not the ANC, ...
National
4.
End state funding of Jacob Zuma’s legal fees, ...
National

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa to tackle ‘divisive’ Jacob Zuma
Politics

Zuma is on the ropes. But he’s not giving up just yet
Features

ANC not ready to make its parliament list public just yet
Politics

‘Too much debate’ around the land issue‚ says Jacob Zuma on Twitter
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.