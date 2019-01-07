End state funding of Jacob Zuma’s legal fees, Mmusi Maimane asks Cyril Ramaphosa

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has penned a letter to Cyril Ramaphosa requesting that the president immediately cancel a long-standing deal, in which it was agreed that the state would foot the bill for Jacob Zuma's legal battles.

This comes after the North Gauteng High Court ruled in 2018 that the presidency was not liable for the former president's legal bills in respect to the arms deal matter, in which Zuma faces 783 counts of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

The legal-fees deal was struck between then president Thabo Mbeki and Zuma more than a decade ago.

It is believed that Zuma will appeal against the court's decision.