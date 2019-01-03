Africans firmly at the helm at the Treasury

The Treasury has provided a racial breakdown of the chief directors employed at the department, which demonstrates that the management of government finances are firmly in the hands of Africans.

The figures were provided by finance minister Tito Mboweni in a written response to a parliamentary question by EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi. They showed that of the 55 chief directors in the Treasury, Africans are in the majority with 25.

There are 13 African men, 12 African women, seven white men, 10 white women, three coloured men, three coloured women, seven Indian men and no Indian women.

Apart from Mboweni and deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele, the director-general of the department, Dondo Mogajane, is an African and six of the 10 deputy director-generals who head up the various sections in the department are African, one is white and two are coloured. Some of these officials are in an acting capacity.

In June 2018 EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu attacked Treasury deputy director-general for tax and financial sector policy Ismail Momoniat for undermining African leadership because he was always in parliament representing the Treasury.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za