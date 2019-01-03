National

Africans firmly at the helm at the Treasury

A racial breakdown of the department’s chief directors reveals Africans are in the majority

03 January 2019 - 08:56 Linda Ensor
Treasury Director General Dondo Mogajane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Treasury Director General Dondo Mogajane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The Treasury has provided a racial breakdown of the chief directors employed at the department, which demonstrates that the management of government finances are firmly in the hands of Africans.

The figures were provided by finance minister Tito Mboweni in a written response to a parliamentary question by EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi. They showed that of the 55 chief directors in the Treasury, Africans are in the majority with 25.

There are 13 African men, 12 African women, seven white men, 10 white women, three coloured men, three coloured women, seven Indian men and no Indian women.

Apart from Mboweni and deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele, the director-general of the department, Dondo Mogajane, is an African and six of the 10 deputy director-generals who head up the various sections in the department are African, one is white and two are coloured. Some of these officials are in an acting capacity.

In June 2018 EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu attacked Treasury deputy director-general for tax and financial sector policy Ismail Momoniat for undermining African leadership because he was always in parliament representing the Treasury.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Floyd Shivambu objects to non-African Ismail Momoniat's repeated presence in meetings

Finance committee chairman Yunus Carrim called the EFF's chief whief to order, saying the Treasury deputy director-general was a struggle veteran
Ignorant EFF is imagining things: Treasury addresses racism claims

'The attack on the integrity of the Ministry of Finance and National Treasury by the EFF is exceptional because of its vitriol and simply the scale ...
A bad week for EFF's Floyd Shivambu

The EFF deputy president has once again showed his penchant for divisive racial politics
Floyd Shivambu called out for racial comments about Treasury's Ismail Momoniat

The EFF chief whip is accused of objecting to the Treasury deputy director-general's presence at a meeting because he 'undermined ...
