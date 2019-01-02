National

New Development Bank financing for SA now more than R9bn

The finance minister gave the figure in response to a DA question about the benefit the bank brings to SA

02 January 2019 - 12:59 Linda Ensor
New Development Bank bank president KV Kamath. Picture: REUTERS
New Development Bank bank president KV Kamath. Picture: REUTERS

The New Development Bank has already approved $680m (about R9.8bn) in project financing for SA, finance minister Tito Mboweni has disclosed in a written reply to a parliamentary question.

The minister was replying to a question by DA MP Alan McLoughlin who wanted to know what benefit SA had derived from being a partner of the New Development Bank, a joint project by the Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA (Brics) trade group.

There has been criticism that SA does not derive as much benefit as other countries from the bank, but its president KV Kamath has insisted in media interviews that the bank wants to be equitable in its lending to its five member countries.

In addition to the project financing, Mboweni noted that the bank employs 18 South African professionals both at the Africa Regional Centre in Sandown and at the bank’s headquarters in Shanghai, China.

Questioned about the reported move by China to re-introduce a gold standard for the Chinese yuan, Mboweni said this has not happened and the matter has not been discussed under the auspices of the Brics finance ministers’ and central bank governors’ meetings.

The projects funded by the New Development Bank in SA include a $200m loan to Transnet to rehabilitate its container terminals in Durban. In May, it also activated a $180m dormant loan to Eskom for use in building transmission lines and a sub-station for the Soweto area to integrate renewable-energy projects from independent power producers (IPPs).

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Tito Mboweni warns that SA may lose out at Brics bank

Finance minister also warns that IMF is lurking if debt grows
National
2 months ago

New Development Bank approves $200m Durban project — and Nhlanhla Nene as chairman

The project aims to help Transnet enhance capacity at its Durban port, part of $1.7bn the bank has approved for Brics projects in 2018
National
7 months ago

Brics bank opens its doors to all states, including nonmembers

The New Development Bank will provide financial support for private partnerships in Africa
National
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Market inquiry into private health care cost ...
National
2.
DA tries to block Zuma’s attempt to avoid paying ...
National
3.
Government has R7.4bn in vacant properties across ...
National
4.
‘Too much debate’ around the land issue‚ says ...
National

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: An actual, handy, task team? Good grief!
Opinion / Columnists

China’s online shopping will disrupt the world soon enough
World / Asia

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Brazil’s destructive environmental policy makes SA’s Brics ...
Opinion / Columnists

Cyril Ramaphosa calls for Brics ‘common agenda’
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.