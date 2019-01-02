Jacob Zuma’s eThekwini recording deal blasted by DA

The DA in eThekwini has slammed the city’s decision to reach an agreement with former president Jacob Zuma to record his struggle songs.

The eThekwini municipality’s parks, recreation and culture unit reached the agreement with Zuma on Friday last week. Zuma will lead a yet-to-be-formed Durban mass choir.

The deal was struck after the city’s Thembinkosi Ngcobo led a delegation that included the creator and producer of popular SABC 2 soapie Muvhango, Duma ka Ndlovu; and Lamontville cultural activist Mandla KaNozulu Kheswa to Nkandla on Friday.

Ngcobo told a Durban daily newspaper that for the past two months, he had been trying to secure a meeting with Zuma to discuss the matter. He said the municipality had taken the initiative to record Zuma after noticing his singing talent on stage.

The former president is known for his good rendition of struggle songs, such as Awuleth’ Umshini Wami — the revolutionary song that became synonymous with his tribulations, and the anthemic Thina sizwe esimnyama, sikhalela umhlaba wethu owathathwa amabhunu. Mabawuyeke umhlaba wethu — a reference to the land taken by Afrikaners.