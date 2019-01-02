DA tries to block Zuma’s attempt to avoid paying legal fees

The DA’s lawyers have been informed that former president Jacob Zuma will seek leave to appeal the North Gauteng high court judgment that ordered him to pay back the money already incurred in his fighting charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering over the past decade

The court found that the agreement between Zuma and the Presidency, whereby the state would cover the legal costs incurred by Zuma in his personal capacity, was invalid. Zuma was ordered to pay back millions of rands of taxpayer’s money already spent on his legal costs. So far, the state has paid between R15m and R32m in legal costs for Zuma.

DA federal council chair James Selfe said on Wednesday that the DA would launch an application in terms of Section 18 of the Superior Courts Act to have the high court judgment take immediate effect “to prevent any more taxpayer money being squandered on Zuma’s frivolous legal appeals.

“The DA is of the view that the high court judgment must remain in effect, irrespective of any appeals Zuma might launch,” Selfe said. “This application for leave to appeal is clearly designed to delay and undermine the court’s judgment and to once again have the state pay for Zuma’s legal fees. This should and must not be allowed. While Zuma is free to seek leave to appeal any court judgment, he cannot do so using public funds.”

Selfe said Zuma has to be stopped from evading accountability, especially since he was attempting to use state funds on “endless appeals”.

