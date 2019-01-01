Heavy rain and flash flooding alert for New Year's Day

Heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding can be expected in Gauteng, parts of the North West Province and the Free State on Tuesday.

The South African Weather service issued a warning for heavy rain in Gauteng until noon, with a danger of localised flooding expected over the City of Tshwane, Mogale City, the City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and in places in the West Rand.

Similar conditions were forecast for the North West province until 8pm on Tuesday, with flooding possible in the Bojanala district municipality.

Johannesburg will reach a maximum temperature of 21˚C, Cape Town 25˚C, Durban 32˚C and Port Elizabeth 26˚C. Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape and Upington in the Northern Cape will swelter at 39˚C.