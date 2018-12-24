Warning: Festive season heat wave for parts of SA

A heat wave with “persistently high temperatures” has been forecast for Gauteng.

The South African Weather Service said in a special advisory on Monday that the heat wave would also affect parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West, Free State and the Northern Cape “until at least Wednesday”.

Johannesburg will reach a high of 33°C and Pretoria 35°C on Monday.

Taung in the North West will swelter at 39°C, with Mahikeng expected to see a high of 38°C.

Elsewhere, maximum temperatures on Monday will be: Durban, 29°C, Port Elizabeth 26°C, Cape Town, 27°C, Kimberley 40°C and Bloemfontein 39°C.