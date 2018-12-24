National

Warning: Festive season heat wave for parts of SA

A heat wave with "persistently high temperatures" has been forecast for Gauteng

24 December 2018 - 09:26 Staff Writer
A heat wave in various parts of the country is expected to last until Wednesday, December 26 2018.
A heat wave in various parts of the country is expected to last until Wednesday, December 26 2018.

A heat wave with “persistently high temperatures” has been forecast for Gauteng.

The South African Weather Service said in a special advisory on Monday that the heat wave would also affect parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West, Free State and the Northern Cape “until at least Wednesday”.

Johannesburg will reach a high of 33°C and Pretoria 35°C on Monday. 

Taung in the North West will swelter at 39°C, with Mahikeng expected to see a high of 38°C.

Elsewhere, maximum temperatures on Monday will be: Durban, 29°C, Port Elizabeth 26°C, Cape Town, 27°C, Kimberley 40°C and Bloemfontein 39°C.

People celebrating the festive season outdoors can follow these tips, provided previously by ER24, to beat the heat:

  • Stay well hydrated by drinking a lot of water.
  • Keep a close eye on babies, the elderly and children. Ensure they stay well hydrated.
  • Remember to ensure pets have a cool place to relax and cool, clean water to drink.
  • Try to stay out of direct sunlight.
  • Wear the appropriate clothing and ensure you use sunscreen.
  • Limit participation in outdoor activities. If you plan on participating in outdoor activities, ensure you rest and keep hydrated.
  • If you are going to spend time in a pool, ensure your safety and that of children. Ensure that they are supervised while around and in the pool.
  • Do not leave children and pets in a vehicle, even with a window open.

Severe heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke. Signs or symptoms include:

  • Severe headache
  • Weakness or disorientation
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Muscle cramps
  • Severe thirst

Sun City dries out after storm wreaks havoc

Holiday Resort Sun City says its hotels will be fully operational from today after it was hit by a severer hail storm that resulted in widespread ...
Companies
5 days ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Crops could struggle, judging by the weather

It is still early days, but the optimistic outlook at the opening of the season has changed.
Opinion
18 days ago

The perils of electricity in the water-supply mix

While the Vaal Dam is at 77% from 2017’s 79.4%, it is down a full percentage point from a week ago
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Mpumalanga spokesperson who promoted road safety ...
National
2.
A R21bn Christmas gift for SAA too good to be ...
National
3.
Warning: Festive season heat wave for parts of SA
National
4.
‘If apartheid killers could get state funds, so ...
National

Related Articles

Falling dam levels lead to calls for users to treat water with care
National

Gauteng dams are worst hit as heatwave tightens its grip
National

Are heatwaves, from the Arctic to Japan, a sign of things to come?
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.