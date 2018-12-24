Mpumalanga spokesperson who promoted road safety killed in hit-and-run

Mpumalanga’s community safety, security and liaison spokesperson Joseph Mabuza is one of the latest fatalities on the country’s roads.

Mabuza was killed in a motorcycle accident on the N4 on Sunday.

“He was driving from the Lebombo border to Mozambique, which has been engulfed by [a] traffic pile-up as people are heading for holidays and some home. His brother, Kingdom Mabuza, could not say much, but to just confirm the incident,” the department said.

Kingdom said: “We are very sad and more communication will come through as the whole family gets this.”