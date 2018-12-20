National

More load shedding possible in January, says Eskom

20 December 2018 - 11:12
Eskom has implemented stage two of load shedding. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Eskom may need to reinstate rolling power cuts after factories and businesses reopen following the summer holiday period, CEO Phakamani Hadebe says.

The company is making progress in reducing unplanned outages and maintenance, he said in an interview on Johannesburg-based Talk Radio 702.

“From now up until January 15, the probability of load shedding will be very minimal,” he said. “As we work on the maintenance we hope the situation will be better, but after the 15th probably there might be stage-one load shedding that might take place.”

Eskom announces stage-one load shedding when it plans to cut up to 1,000MW from the grid.

The utility is mired in debt and isn’t selling enough power to cover all its costs, leaving it scrabbling for money to maintain and replace its ageing plants. President Cyril Ramaphosa replaced the company’s board earlier this year to help root out corruption and graft that contributed to the unsustainable financial state at the company that supplies almost all of the nation’s electricity.

While that management has taken measures to increase transparency, a turnaround plan for the business has been delayed. On December 14 Ramaphosa appointed an eight-person team to advise the government on resolving Eskom’s operational, structural and financial challenges.

Bloomberg

