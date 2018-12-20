National

Extraditing Grace Mugabe would be viewed as harassment, says Zim minister

Deputy information minister Energy Mutodi says the former first lady has diplomatic immunity in SA

20 December 2018 - 08:57 TimesLIVE
Grace Mugabe
Grace Mugabe
Image: Katherine Muick

Zimbabwe’s deputy information minister says extraditing former first lady Grace Mugabe to SA would constitute “harassment”.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has issued an arrest warrant for the former first lady in connection with her alleged assault of model Gabriella Engels, who was partying with Mugabe’s sons at a Johannesburg hotel in 2017.

While charges were laid‚ Mugabe was controversially allowed to leave the country after the SA government granted her diplomatic immunity. That decision was overturned by the high court in July after Engels appealed the decision.

Lobby group AfriForum revealed the news about the warrant at a media conference on Wednesday.

As a member of the international police body Interpol, Zimbabwe has an obligation to hand over Mugabe for prosecution. But the country’s deputy information minister, Energy Mutodi, said the former first lady is unlikely to be extradited because “we believe she enjoys the diplomatic immunity accorded to diplomats”, he was quoted as saying on Wednesday in NewsDay.

“We will not smile on any attempt to embarrass, ill-treat or diminish the image of former president Robert Mugabe or his immediate family members,” he said. “An attack on Grace Mugabe is an attack on the former president. President Mugabe is our founding father and liberation icon and his misery is undesirable to us.”

Mutodi told Reuters that Zimbabwe would not extradite Grace as this would constitute “harassment”.

NewsDay quoted Harare lawyer Wilson Manase, who has represented the former first lady before, as saying he had no instructions to represent her. “It is likely that she has legal representation in South Africa,” he said.

Gabriella Engels’s mother Debbie Engels told TimesLIVE in July: “I told my daughter that no matter what happens‚ I’m proud of her. Whether this case goes to trial or not‚ she stood up for herself — and she showed other people how to stand up for themselves.

“I always tell her: you don’t need an elephant to take down another elephant. You only need a mouse. She has shown that.”

NPA issues arrest warrant for Grace Mugabe

The DA and AfriForum applied to have Mugabe’s diplomatic immunity revoked after she allegedly assaulted a model in Johannesburg in 2017
National
22 hours ago

Zimbabwe grapples with aftermath of disastrous land reform programme

Only 300 of 6,000 white farmers have been compensated
World
2 days ago

The politics of petrol in Zimbabwe

Fears that differences in government over economic interests relating to energy supply are affecting political decision-making at the highest level
Features
7 days ago

Government working to stop land grabs, land reform minister says

The department of rural development and land reform says it is talking with law enforcement agencies to prevent land grabs.
National
8 days ago

Most read

1.
Extraditing Grace Mugabe would be viewed as ...
National
2.
Minister orders urgent action to stabilise ...
National
3.
The perils of electricity in the water-supply mix
National
4.
Helen Zille violated ethics code by assisting her ...
National

Related Articles

NPA issues arrest warrant for Grace Mugabe
National

Zimbabwe grapples with aftermath of disastrous land reform programme
World / Africa

Government working to stop land grabs, land reform minister says
National

MDC Alliance to march against growing hardship in Zimbabwe
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.