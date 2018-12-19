National

Zimbabwe’s army used undue force, Kgalema Motlanthe says in report

Six people were killed on August 1 after a military crackdown on protesters in Harare, who were angry about delays in the release of poll results

19 December 2018 - 10:28 Kevin Samaita
Kgalema Motlanthe. Picture: GCIS
Kgalema Motlanthe. Picture: GCIS

A report by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe into post-election violence in Zimbabwe has found that the country's military used excessive force against protesters. 

Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa released the report from a commission of inquiry, chaired by Motlanthe, on Tuesday. 

Six people were killed on August 1 after a military crackdown on protesters that took to the streets of Harare as tensions mounted over alleged delays in release of poll results.  

Mnangagwa, reading from the report to journalists in Harare, said the firing of live ammunition at unarmed civilians was “unjustified”, adding there had been disproportionate use of force. 

"There was compliance with the relevant law as evidenced by the trail of communication between the relevant government authorities. However, the use of live ammunition directed at people especially when they were fleeing was clearly unjustified and disproportionate," he said.

The report found that use of sjamboks, batons and rifle butts to assault members of the public indiscriminately was also disproportionate.

“It is undisputed that six people died as a result of gunshot wounds and according to the evidence from the two major hospitals, 23 people were injured as a result of gunshots and one person of assault."

The report blamed the opposition, the MDC Alliance, for inciting violence, saying the conduct was preplanned.

“Having considered all the evidence, the commission found on a balance of probabilities that speeches made by political leaders, mostly MDC-Alliance, before and after the elections, heightened tensions and played a part in inciting some members of the public to protest. The commission noted the influence of inciteful speeches by the opposition.

“The influence of those speeches is evidenced by demonstrators reproducing in many cases word-for-word the language used at the rallies in their songs and speeches during the demonstrations.

“During the pre-election rallies, the MDC-Alliance had taken a position that if their presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, did not win the election they would protest, a threat that they implemented,” the report said. 

However the report found that deployment of the military was justified.

The commission recommended compensation to the victims of the violence and their dependents.

Last month MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, who later testified in the hearings, blamed Mnangagwa for the shootings saying he should be accountable for ordering the soldiers in his capacity as commander in chief of the Zimbabwe forces.

Chamisa also said it was not necessary to set up the commission of inquiry, further accusing many of the witnesses who testified before it of being Zanu-PF activists lying to protect their party.

Nelson Chamisa calls for help to rebuild Zimbabwe’s battered economy

In the first post-election protest, the opposition leader reached out to the SADC and AU to intervene in the country’s legitimacy crisis
World
18 days ago

Thousands at Zimbabwe's first anti-government rally since crackdown

Much of the marchers’ anger was focused on Zimbabwe’s renewed dramatic price rises and shortages of essentials  such as bread, cooking oil and petrol
World
19 days ago

MDC Alliance to march against growing hardship in Zimbabwe

Ruling party youths say they will be out in full force on Thursday to defend their party's properties
World
20 days ago

Most read

1.
Brian Dames steps down from Eskom task team
National
2.
Zimbabwe’s army used undue force, Kgalema ...
National
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: EFF’s cosying up to Zuma signals ...
National
4.
Jacob Zuma challenged protector’s state capture ...
National

Related Articles

Kgalema Motlanthe takes oath for violence probe in Zimbabwe
World / Africa

MDC’s Chamisa will testify at Zimbabwe inquiry only if president does
World / Africa

Zimbabwe allows South African lawyers to represent Chamisa in his bid to ...
World / Africa

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to put elections behind them
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.