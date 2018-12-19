Sanef takes Julius Malema and EFF to Equality Court

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has lodged a complaint at the Equality Court against the EFF and its leader Julius Malema in a bid to halt threats to and harassment of journalists.

“We did not take this decision to institute legal action against the EFF lightly. We believe in the South African way of resolving disputes around a table, but Sanef has been unsuccessful in seeking a meeting with Mr Malema and other EFF leaders about the remarks which we view as blatant hate speech,” Sanef said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sanef wanted to meet the red berets in November, but secretary-general Godrich Gardee said the party’s schedule was “very tight and fully booked with prearranged meetings and activities up until the elections date”.

This was despite the general elections possibly being held in May. .