Jacob Zuma challenged protector’s state capture report to ‘shield inquiry’

Former president Jacob Zuma says he challenged then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report recommending an investigation into allegations that those close to him sought to capture the state not to protect himself but to safeguard the integrity of that very inquiry.

In court documents that were filed last week, Zuma, who was found by the Constitutional Court in 2016 to have violated his duty to uphold and defend the constitution, said he was anxious that establishing an inquiry on Madonsela’s terms could have exposed him to acting unconstitutionally.

